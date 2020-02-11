UNCG Puts on The Vagina Monologues

on •

By Alexis Boone

Staff Writer

This past weekend, UNCG presented a production of The Vagina Monologues, Sponsored by UNCG’s Housing & Residence Life Social Justice & Diversity Initiatives, Residence Hall Association and Elliott University Center. The Vagina Monologues is a play written by Eve Ensler and first performed in 1996. The play is a collection of research and interviews, which were then turned into monologues from women who have encountered sensuality, sexual awakenings, brutality, and discomfort. This year marks the seventh production of the play being performed at UNCG; produced and performed in memory of the late American writer, Toni Morrison.

The play was free to students, however there were monetary and feminine product donations being made for the support of Clara House/Piedmont Family Services and the V-Day Campaign. The goal was to raise $4,000 by the end of the production run, and that goal was successfully met.

This occasion was very important. There were experiences that needed to be told. It unquestionably helped to hear stories, all of the different issues related to vaginas since individuals don’t discuss it enough. Women were bold enough to open up about not just their vagina’s, but their personal journeys, struggles and triumphs. Besides entertaining and relatable humor, there was a heavier cover of truth within the message of the performance; we have to sincerely discuss the female point of view more. It says a lot to how we see female sexuality, that the pile of issues that accompany having a vagina is unclear to most. Discomfort during the play is ordinary, considering the number of trigger information on the program. I could feel the raw torment from a couple of the monologues. One monologue that stood out the most to me was called “Hair,” where a character discusses the awful sex she had because her significant other forced her to shave her vagina. Despite the emotionally wrenching beats, the performance was filled with humor to distract you from the sadness. This is the reason performances like The Vagina Monologues is so significant. Messages through stories is a great method for associating with people, and The Vagina Monologues does just that. With the amazing turn out Friday night, there’s no doubt that the compelling monologues and passionate performances by the actresses really resonated with people. It is because of this that the play has endured and continues to be produced at many colleges and universities.

Categories: A & E, Arts & Entertainment