UNCG Students Involved in Elections and Voting

Peyton Upchurch

Staff Writer

PC: Noah Ambrose

With the North Carolina primaries coming up on March 3 and early voting in full swing, UNC Greensboro (UNCG) students are engaged in the community. Students have been promoting their favorite candidates, supporting the organizations they feel connected to, taking to social media and helping register peers to vote.

In Feb. 2019, UNCG was named a voter-friendly campus by the Campus Vote Project, a national nonpartisan organization dedicated to identifying universities that promote voting and civic engagement to their students.

When asked about the upcoming election, Iyanna Huffington, a senior majoring in History and Theatre, said she was excited to cast her vote.

“I think that younger people make a lot of noise, but we don’t always show out when it comes to actually voting,” said Huffington. “I know that has been changing over the past few years, but voting numbers for Millennials, and most recently Gen Z, are still not where they should be, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of making younger generations’ voices heard.”

This year, the Kaplan Center for Wellness is serving as a polling center for early voting. Noah Ambrose, a junior majoring in Political Science, was one of the leaders in UNCG’s March to the Polls, which began at the Elliott University Center and ended at the Kaplan Center. It was led by the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement’s Democracy Fellows.

“We did the March to the Polls on the first day of early voting—there’s an early voting site at Kaplan and anyone registered in Guilford County is able to vote there. If you aren’t registered, you can register and vote on the same day as long as you have proof of residency,” said Ambrose, adding that early voting goes until Feb. 29.

The early voting sites in Guilford County offer on-site registration and the ability to make changes such as name and address alterations to existing registration. It is also not necessary to bring a form of identification to your polling site.

Regarding this, the North Carolina State Board of Elections released the following message.

“Voters will not be required to show photo ID for the 2020 primary election. In a December 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court,” the message read.

Ambrose also wanted students to know that the early voting center at Kaplan is open during weekends, and that if students are unsure of their voter registration status, where they are registered to vote, or of party affiliation, that they can check voter registration by going to the Board of Elections website and inputting the required information.

