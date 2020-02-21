Using Your Voice to Vote

on •

Hannah Larson

Staff Writer

PC: Hannah Larson

The presidential election will be here soon which means it is almost voting season. Voting is a way of expression; people have the opportunity to voice their opinions and worries. For many, this may be the first time they participate in voting which is crucial. In an article, “9 Reasons We Need Young Voters More Than Ever,” young voters hold a very important role. “Young voters account for half of the voting population, making them a powerful political force.” With that in mind, younger individuals bring in new views and beliefs on certain issues.

Unfortunately, not everyone shows up to vote. According to the article, “Why Voting Matters,” only 62% of Americans voted in the 2012 presidential election. Voting is one of the basic rights as a US citizen. Some may think that their vote doesn’t matter, that is entirely false. Everyone’s support matters. It is a way to demand change to the economy and democracy.

Megan Pociask, the features editor of The Carolinian, discussed her views on the value of voting. “I think voting is important because not only is it a right and privilege, but it’s foundational to our democracy. There are obviously ways that I think the voting process could be wildly improved, but change can’t happen without politically active citizens,” she said.

One group that holds a critical vote are college students. Voting may seem as more of a challenge because they aren’t at home with that voting community. When asked about college students voting, Pociask responded, “I think college students are more likely to vote. Especially now with such heavily divided stances on controversial issues,” she continued, “Many college students might think it’s more difficult since they’re not at home, but there are actually a ton of resources available…The university just sent out a school-wide email informing students of early voting locations.”

Voting is particularly crucial in this present day. Several debatable concerns have come into existence over the last decade. The only way to cause change is to be an active citizen. As stated from the following article, “Why Voting is Important, From the History of Suffrage to Making a Difference Today,” “ It is an effective way of fighting for your beliefs and for the direction you think your country should be headed.” Will you use your voice and vote?

