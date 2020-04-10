Love Yourself, Iyanna Mayweather

on •

Kayla Bullock

Staff Writer

Over the weekend, Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman. An altercation broke out between Mayweather, her boyfriend and rapper, NBA Youngboy and a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs Friday night. According to court documents, Mayweather and Jacob’s argument turned violent after catching Jacobs and Youngboy together at his house. This led Mayweather to stab the victim in both arms. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery. Mayweather, 19, was taken to jail around 1:30 a.m., with her bond set at $30,000.

When the news broke out about Mayweather’s arrest, social media went into a frenzy. People gave their opinions all over Twitter, making her nickname “Yaya” trend. Her boyfriend, NBA Youngboy, is known for his music but also for having six children by six different women. A man, who has no respect for women, has young girls acting crazy over him. While Mayweather is specifically known for being Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, she is also known for her social media rants about Youngboy. The couple has been together on-and-off for a year but they remain a hot topic.

After being released from jail, Mayweather made her way back to the scene of the crime. NBA Youngboy took to Instagram live to address the situation. Mayweather was spotted sitting with NBA Youngboy as he was on IG live. In less than 24 hours, Mayweather caught her boyfriend cheating, stabbed a woman and went back to where it all happened. In my opinion, this is an unhealthy relationship. It seems she doesn’t have an understanding of her worth. When getting into relationships, you must love yourself first before you can love anyone else. On social media, while many people didn’t understand her behavior, others could relate.

One user tweeted, “We’ve all been Yaya before.”

Instead of jumping back into a relationship, I believe Mayweather needs to take some time to self-reflect. By taking the time to be around the ones who love her can help her build her self-esteem. With high self-esteem, Mayweather can begin to love herself again. As a young woman, Mayweather has some growing up to do. If your significant other makes you want to stab someone, that’s not the person you need to be with. Youngboy will continue to tear her down if she stays with him. He shows that he doesn’t care about her feelings. Also, I think Floyd Mayweather needs to help her through her journey. As a father, he is supposed to show his daughter her worth. Unfortunately, there might be a disconnect there. Iyanna Mayweather must move on to grow.

If you find that you can relate to this story, the first step is to identify the reason for this feeling. It’s important to know why you feel the way you do in order to fix it. By identifying the reason, you can begin to accept that the feeling is there. Pushing it away will only cause more emotional distress. You must make the conscious decision to accept this feeling. Lastly, forgive yourself. In order to forgive yourself, you must let go of the past. Releasing the feeling is essential. Recognize that everyone makes mistakes and life is not squeaky clean. Having a great support system is beneficial as well. You should surround yourself with people who uplift you, not tear you down.

Categories: Opinions