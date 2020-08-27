Megan Thee Stallion is A Victim

on •

Popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that singer/songwriter Tory Lanez shot her after an argument last month in Hollywood. The two were leaving a party in Hollywood Hills when the incident happened. In a video provided by TMZ, Megan is seen exiting a vehicle with blood leaking from her feet. Megan confirmed through a gruesome Instagram post that she suffered gunshot wounds. Lanez was arrested on gun charges in Los Angeles after LAPD searched the vehicle and seized the weapon.

On Thursday, Megan took to Instagram live to confirm that Tory Lanez did shoot her back in July.

Megan then continued by alleging that Lanez ordered his publicist to contact blogs and flip the story. After the Instagram live aired, social media went into a frenzy. Megan was the number one trending topic on Twitter, with Lanez being the second. Megan claims she did not identify Lanez as the shooter because she feared for his safety as well as hers.

Megan stated, “The police come, I’m scared. All this s— going on with the police. The police is shooting people for anything.”

Many Twitter users tweeted in support of Megan but others believe she did not honor “street code” by “snitching.”

Black women continuously suffer in silence but show up for others. Megan Thee Stallion is just another Black woman who is facing the repercussions of systemic racism and misogyny.

One Twitter user wrote, “Tory Lanez shot Megan The Stallion and she was still trying to protect him so he didn’t go to jail. Like, we really don’t deserve Megan.”

I have to agree with the statement above. Megan Thee Stallion is the victim. With the climate in America, Megan thought it was more important to protect herself and Lanez from the police rather than confide in them after being shot. She was in danger from all areas but who was there to help her? Instead of the police helping her immediately, they proceeded to question her as she leaked blood. The lack of attentiveness to Megan as the victim is appalling. People are blaming her for being shot, claiming that she was the aggressor in the incident. Even if she was, that does not justify a shooting.

The most disrespected people in America are Black women. Black women continuously suffer in silence but show up for others. Megan Thee Stallion is just another Black woman who is facing the repercussions of systemic racism and misogyny. Now, she must handle this extremely traumatic situation in front of the world.

Celebrities such as Halle Berry, Kehlani, and Michael B. Jordan tweeted in support of Megan Thee Stallion. Kehlani even removed a song featuring Lanez from her deluxe album due to her loyalty to Megan. Unfortunately, many male rappers haven’t spoken up about the situation. The lack of support from men in the music industry is something that’s talked about often. This incident just made it more apparent.

Megan Thee Stallion is a victim of an assault. No matter the circumstances, assault with a deadly weapon should not go unpunished. Lanez needs to stand before a jury and receive a sentence for what he did to Megan. I sincerely hope Megan finds the strength to press charges against her assaulter. We need to stop blaming the victim and start being there for the victim.

