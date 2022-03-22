Upcoming Events for Spring 2022 at UNCG

on •

Sydney Thompson

Senior Staff Writer

On March 12, the student population returned from spring break for the second half of the Spring 2022 semester. As the semester continues, there are several events being hosted on campus that are open to students to participate in. Here are a handful of upcoming events on campus available to the student body.

Saturday Drop-In Museum Tours

The Weatherspoon Arts Museum is hosting drop-in tours at the museum every Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. No reservations are required, and students can receive a tour to learn more about the current Lorraine O’Grady Exhibition, “Both/And.”

The collection is described as such by the museum website:

“Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And, on loan from the Brooklyn Museum in New York, is the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston, 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual, and feminist art. O’Grady is widely known for her radical persona Mlle Bourgeoise Noire, and has a complex practice that also encompasses video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism, and public art. The artist has consistently been ahead of her time, anticipating contemporary art world conversations about racism, sexism, institutional inequities, and cultural oversights by decades, and her prescience has inspired younger generations of artists.”

E-Sports Tournament

The UNCG Esports and Gaming Club is currently running a weekly melee tournament every Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for the game Super Smash Brothers Melee. Any interested participants must RSVP here in order to attend.

Adventures at Piney Lake

This spring there are recurring weekly events taking place at Piney Lake hosted by Recreation and Wellness. On March 26 there will be a Ziplining adventure from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The following is a synopsis of the event as provided by Recreation and Wellness:

“Come out to Piney Lake to climb and zipline on the Expedition Course! We will have numerous elements open for you to swing, step, climb, and lunge across as you make your way to the zip line for your final descent! Bring some friends along for some extra laughs and memories along the way.”

Several other adventures at Piney Lake are coming up in April, including paddleboarding and hiking, which provide a fun way for students to exercise and connect with nature.

There are also weekly yoga classes at Piney Lake.

Sweat and the SpongeBob Musical

The theatre department has two upcoming shows to display student talent. At the Pam and David Sprinkle Theater on April 1 at 7:30-10:00 pm, a production of the play Sweat will be performed by students at UNCG. The following is the synopsis provided by the theatre department:

“‘Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.’—Dramatists Play Service

SWEAT is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.”

There will be a performance on April 8 by the student body at 7:30-9:30 p.m. of the SpongeBob Musical at the UNCG Taylor Theater. The following is the synopsis provided by the theatre department:

“‘The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!’ —Concord Theatricals

‘The Spongebob Musical’ is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.”

Both performances are recurring, and tickets can be purchased here for Sweat and here for the SpongeBob Musical. Masks are required to attend these performances.

There are many things to do at UNCG, especially in the spring semester, and many ways to have fun on campus while supporting fellow students.

Categories: featured, Features, On Campus