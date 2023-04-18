The Beginning of My Future

on •

Isabel Stroozas

Throughout the time that I was in high school, I didn’t think that I wanted to go to college as it seemed scary, and I already did not enjoy school. I never saw myself coming to UNCG. One of the main things that brought me here is my love for art and design. UNCG has an amazing interior architecture program and after looking more into it, I finally gained the motivation to want to go to college and to do better in school.

I was also looking into a couple of other schools, with App State being my number one choice. I did not get accepted into App State, which is also another reason that I was led to UNCG. In the end, I am glad that I did not get into App State as I think I am getting a better education for my specific major here.I do not believe I would enjoy my major as much as I do if I went somewhere else. It is clear that this is a dedicated program with many challenges and creative opportunities to lead me to a successful career. I am also very happy here, and I could not imagine myself going to a different school.

Another major factor in coming to UNCG is the support of my family. My parents have always been supportive of my decision to go to college or not go to college, but they were overjoyed when they found out I would be coming here and I could tell how proud they were. I am the oldest child out of four siblings, so I am the first child to go to college. I think that added to my parents’ excitement because they had not experienced one of their children graduating and going off to college yet.

I wanted to attend school somewhere that was close. I live in the Charlotte area, so it is only about an hour and a half drive. The reason I wanted to be close to home is that I am close with my family, so I wanted to be near them but also not too close to home. I think UNCG is the perfect distance for me, and it makes it easier to drive home for holidays or if there is an emergency. I also think if I went to a closer school I wouldn’t enjoy it as much because I would not feel like I am living on my own, which is something that I wanted to experience coming to college.

Another element of why I came to UNCG is finances. I needed to choose a school in North Carolina so that I could afford to go to college in the first place. Luckily, there are plenty of great in-state school options, so that wasn’t a challenge for me.

Overall, I am very happy with my decision to attend UNCG, and it has been interesting to think about everything that has led me to this point in my life. It truly feels like home and I have always felt like I was in the right place, ever since I got here. I have also met a lot of people here that have added to my experience at UNCG, making it feel like somewhere that I genuinely want to be.

It is mind-boggling to see the change in my mindset about how I felt about school and college just within a year. I feel like I am finally successful in caring about school and thinking about my future, and I am proud of myself for that.

