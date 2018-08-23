on •

Alfonzo Rodriguez

Staff Writer

On Friday, Aug. 18 in the Cone Ballroom, WUAG-A-PALOOZA made its first entrance into the UNCG scene with a bang. With performances from six Greensboro local bands including The Quarter Roys and Black Haüs, it was an event to make history here at UNCG.

WUAG-A-PALOOZA was a mini music festival organized by the University’s very own radio station, WUAG 103.1 FM. WUAG-A-PALOOZA rocked campus into a swaying, head bopping music fest. The event also had booths run by WUAG 103.1 FM, Bad Ppl, The Coraddi and The Carolinian. Cone Ballroom was ablaze with sweet jams and great energy as the crowd cheered on each act like a mini coachella. Students of all backgrounds and majors filled the front of the stage as each band jammed on.

The bands ranged from indie rock to lofi hip hop. One artist The Carolinian was lucky enough to speak with was Julian Creech-Pritchett. Julian is a 19 year old Arts Administration major. Creech-Pritchett performed his set with backup from The Yacht Club. He writes and plays all of the music and instruments while recording, and uses the band for live shows.

Originally from Apex, NC, Creech-Pritchett began writing music in the fourth grade, but really started taking it seriously around 2014. Playing the guitar, drums and keyboard have helped craft him into a well rounded artist with a taste for almost every genre music has to offer.

Creech-Pritchett currently has multiple projects available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, including his EP, “All in a Weekend,” which was released in May 2018.

UNCG has a diverse thriving artist community that demonstrates positive growth every year. Creech-Pritchett and The Yacht Club had a fantastic set, much like the other acts that played throughout the night.

Another student The Carolinian had the pleasure of speaking with was Vinnie Olko, a Junior representing The Coraddi. The Coraddi is UNCG’s art and literature magazine. Originally formed in 1897 as The State Normal magazine, the Coraddi has been printing at UNCG for over a hundred years and recently went digital.

Olko describes the printed issues as, “Time capsules of art from the beginning days of the Women’s University up through the modern era of UNCG.” Volko also added that the Coraddi is the unofficial, “Voice of the campus,” and rightfully so. The Coraddi holds a special place in the hearts of many students and alumni, and it is great to see that it is accessible for aspiring young artists.

Submissions of original, created work can be sent to coraddimag.com/submit, and submissions are always open.

It is very encouraging to have such fervorous support for artists here at UNCG, and the future looks radiant for all of our rising stars.

Thanks to WUAG 103.1 FM, events such as WUAG-A-PALOOZA will continue to bring our campus together for a good time. To every artist attending UNCG, know that there is a platform for you to be heard and for you to create, whether it be through WUAG 103.1 FM, The Coraddi or right here at The Carolinian.

