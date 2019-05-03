Relax, It Is Just Finals

on •

With finals right around the corner, everyone is stressing and struggling to cram in a semester’s worth of information back into their brain. Cumulative exam? You mean, my worst nightmare? At this time, the library is packed, Starbucks and Tate Street’s businesses are booming, and we all are in dire need of a break. Good news for you, I have a list of 5 things you can do to de-stress while you are studying for finals.



Morning Yoga:

Okay, okay, but hear me out. I would have never succumbed to trying yoga if it were not for last year at finals. Stressed, sore, and having not left my bed for a questionable amount of time, my friend invited me to a morning class with her. Somehow I managed to get dressed and make it there at 6, despite not going to bed until 1, but with my coffee in hand I was ready to try it out. To my surprise, I loved it. By the time we were done I was awake, felt refreshed, and had a little kick in my step to take on the day. This one is not for everyone, but invite some friends, make it a routine, and get a nice early start to your day so you have even more time to study.



2. Take a Nap!:

Yes, I really just said take a nap. Cramming when you are so exhausted that you are not going to remember any of the information you actually crammed is not helpful. Instead, drink a cup of coffee and then take a quick 20-30 minute nap. This is called the coffee nap, for those who have not heard of it. This nap technique has been floating around the internet a lot recently and my roommate is a proud supporter of it. Even if coffee is not your thing, take that time to rest your brain and when you wake up you will be more alert and have more energy to study some more.



3. Take a Walk:



Sometimes it is just better to get completely away from your work and go take a walk. Blast your favorite song, call your mom, walk your dog—anything that will get you up and out of your room. This is such a simple distraction, one that can last for 10 minutes to maybe an hour if you are in the mood, that gets you moving and outside in the fresh air. Maybe you even stop to swing or bring your own hammock, the possibilities are endless.



4. Take a Bath (or Shower)



There is nothing more relaxing at the end of a long, stressful day than a bath. Throw a bath bomb in there or add some bubbles and it becomes your own little destress party. If you live in a dorm and do not have access to a bath, I am sorry, but you can still take a shower. There is something about showering and washing away all the negativity in your head that puts you in a better mindset to take on the massive workload you most likely have.



5. Hang out With Friends



While this may seem counter-productive, it can actually be helpful to get away and go hang out with some friends. Going for a nice dinner or just watching a movie after a long week of studying is a nice reward for all your hard work. Even if it is just you and your friends going to lunch in between study groups, it is always nice to take a moment and spend time with those you care about.

No matter what you do, just remember to take a second to yourself during this time. Eat, sleep, drink plenty of water and you will crush that final exam. Good luck!



