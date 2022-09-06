Fall Events Calendar

on •

Sydney Thompson

Senior Staff Writer

Festivals

NC Folk Festival

In downtown Greensboro from Sept. 9-11 is the NC Folk Festival. This festival is a celebration of local artists, food and culture. 300 local artists will be performing throughout the three-day event. The festival is free to attend and is sponsored by UNCG.

Greensboro Taco and Margarita Festival (Sept 24)

At the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 24 is the Taco and Margarita Festival. Admission is $15.00 and can be purchased at the Coliseum’s website or on Ticketmaster.com.

First in Flight Fest

The First in Flight Fest is a four-day musical festival starting on Oct. 6 at The Blind Tiger. 24 local bands will be performing until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $45 and four-day passes are $160 and are on a first-come basis with a limited quantity due to the size of the venue.

Weatherspoon Art Museum

Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, the Weatherspoon Art Museum on campus will open their new exhibit. “Gilded” is an art exhibit that will focus on art that utilizes the titular technique of gilding. This practice involves applying thin sheets of gold called “leaves” to items. As gold is historically associated with wealth and objects of value, the artists of this exhibit ask viewers to reconsider their ideas of value through what the artists have gilded.

There will be a panel by the artists whose works are displayed in this exhibit on Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. The event is virtual and students can register to attend online.

UNCG Humanities Network and Consortium Cafe

The Humanities Network & Consortium Cafe Series begins its first cafe of the school year on Sept. 15. From 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., students and the community at large will have an opportunity to learn about topics related to contemporary art and scholarship.

Allora & Calzadilla | The Great Silence Exhibit Opens

A second exhibit opens this fall on Sept. 17 at the Weatherspoon Art Museum. This exhibit will focus on the film “The Great Silence.” Created in 2014, the film is a 16-minute video narrated by a talking parrot as he observes the sounds of the rainforest and nearby construction through the now-defunct Arecibo telescope.

Outdoor Adventures

Every semester the Kaplan Center and Campus Activities collaborate on the Outdoor Adventures series. All UNCG students, staff and Kaplan Center members are eligible to participate in these adventures. Some adventures are free, but others require payments and pre-trip meetings in order to assure the safety of all participants.

Some of the adventures include sea-kayaking, canoeing at night and ziplining. Registration for these activities and trips can be done at the Outdoor Adventures Office in-person. The Outdoor Adventures Office can be found on the first floor of the Kaplan Center near the Natatorium. Allow up to 20 minutes for filling out relevant paperwork.

Categories: featured, Features