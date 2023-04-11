My Route to the G

on •

Eternity Jones

How did I find my way here? There are many different steps I have taken and things that I have considered that I believe guided my journey to UNCG. The things I considered included location, people, education, dance, and fashion. I have always known that I wanted to be a fashion designer and have some influence in the fashion industry. You don’t necessarily have to go to college to accomplish that but I felt like I had no other choice in order to be as successful as I want to be.

When I was looking into colleges, honestly a college close to home was the last thing I had in mind, especially a college actually at home. I felt that I would get the best experience and education for fashion somewhere out of state or at least an hour or so from where I live. I was told that I would be able to see myself at a college once I toured there or that I would get that feeling that I belong in that environment. I didn’t quite get that feeling really anywhere that I toured.

The mindset that I took on when choosing a college was that if I absolutely wanted to, I could change colleges if I truly didn’t feel at home or enjoy where I was. When I toured UNCG the people here were so hospitable and you could tell that the community here does their best to make you feel comfortable and confident that you’ll succeed. That is what resonated with me the most after touring. I also did my research on the school. UNCG has a great business program, including fashion design and merchandising. That was my confirmation of success here, which led me to choosing UNCG.

Another thing that I considered was being close to A&T. As a Black person, everyone pushes for students to get a HBCU experience. I knew that I would be able to have at least a little of that with me. I also knew that I could dance for their band if I wanted to, which would add to the dancing that I planned on doing at UNCG.

After taking everything into consideration, like the convenience of the location, the education and experience UNCG offers, and how the staff and college community make you feel, ultimately I chose this institution. I learned that at UNCG I could have great access to my passions, my hobbies, and my culture. Being at UNCG has shifted my mindset so much and has caused me to develop significantly as a person.

